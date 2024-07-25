Lou Anarumo Discusses Looming Safety Position Battle: 'They'll be Able to Elevate The Players Around Them'
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo dove into the hottest topic on defense entering training camp: Improving safety play.
Cincinnati's 2023 outfit bled big plays in the ground and through the air. It can't happen again if the Bengals want to achieve their goals this season.
"I think stability. The name of their position is safety," Anarumo said earlier this week. "They're making sure that everybody in front of them is in a safe position and we're not giving up big plays. We all know what Vonn (Bell) has done for this team. Geno (Stone) had a heck of a year for the Ravens. So they're just two guys that know exactly what's coming. They're very, very prideful in how they approach their individual game. And they'll be able to elevate the players around them. So I feel good about those two."
Cincinnati had some of the worst production of any NFL team on that front last season as Jordan Battle, Bell, and Stone compete for starting spots.
"We want everybody to be able to play obviously, there's only gonna be 11 at one time, but we use different guys in different roles around here and whoever the best 11 will be, will be out there," Anarumo noted. "So Jordan comes in and shows his path is on the right path, had some really good moments last year as a rookie. And we'll just be looking forward to seeing his consistency from his standpoint this training camp."
