Mike Hilton Explains Origin Of  'Burrowhead' Nickname

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton balled out last week in the 27-10 win over Buffalo and came up with a fun nickname for the next opponent's stadium: Burrowhead.

Our James Rapien asked him about the origin of "Burrowhead" this week.

"You're trying to stir something," Hilton said about renaming Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. "I don't know, really just popped to me on the sideline, man. I just knew we were going to Kansas City, and it's Arrowhead. So I thought of my quarterback and called it Burrowhead."

Hilton finished with 8 tackles in the game and four pressures on Josh Allen in a masterclass performance.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not too happy about the nickname—read more on that here.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

