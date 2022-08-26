Don't Expect Andrew Whitworth to Come Out of Retirement to Play for the Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth potentially coming out of retirement to play for the Cowboys after star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring during Wednesday's practice.

The veteran is expected to miss most of the 2022 campaign, but don't expect Whitworth to take his spot.

"I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few Dallas sports reporters and journalists," Whitworth tweeted. "The 'people' I mentioned last night. Asking me if Cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was 'No' to both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!"

Whitworth retired this offseason after helping the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Cincinnati, before signing with Los Angeles in free agency 2017. He played there for six seasons, which included two Super Bowl appearances.

