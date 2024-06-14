Dax Hill Updates Safety to Cornerback Transition: 'That's All Going to Mesh Together'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a new hierarchy in the cornerback room—one that Dax Hill is trying to cement himself in. Hill is switching from safety to cornerback this coming season after playing a lot of slot corner and some on the outside at Michigan.
The third-year player discussed the transition with Bengals Talk's Elise Jesse.
"It's been great so far," Hill said. "Obviously a transition that I've been stacking every day, trying to learn something new every day and critiquing myself whether it's good or bad, and really I feel like my transition from safety to corner's really helped me in terms of just knowing certain calls, say a moving piece on offense happens knowing certain calls or checks to get into."
Hill played over 700 snaps at slot cornerback over his final two seasons at Michigan and has played less than 50 career college snaps at outside corner, where he is trying his hand now.
"Just the mental part of it," Hill said about the hardest thing changing positions. "Getting over plays, you're not gonna really stop every play. So having a short-term memory and really just putting it behind me and just moving to the next play. I feel like that's the biggest part of being a corner. You're going against some of the best athletes in the world out there. Right now OTAs, that's going to prepare me and training camp in the summer. I feel like that's all going to mesh together well and help me for the season."
