Dax Hill Updates Safety to Cornerback Transition: 'That's All Going to Mesh Together'

Hill played plenty of cornerback in college.

Russ Heltman

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) leans into a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) leans into a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a new hierarchy in the cornerback room—one that Dax Hill is trying to cement himself in. Hill is switching from safety to cornerback this coming season after playing a lot of slot corner and some on the outside at Michigan.

The third-year player discussed the transition with Bengals Talk's Elise Jesse.

"It's been great so far," Hill said. "Obviously a transition that I've been stacking every day, trying to learn something new every day and critiquing myself whether it's good or bad, and really I feel like my transition from safety to corner's really helped me in terms of just knowing certain calls, say a moving piece on offense happens knowing certain calls or checks to get into."

Hill played over 700 snaps at slot cornerback over his final two seasons at Michigan and has played less than 50 career college snaps at outside corner, where he is trying his hand now.

"Just the mental part of it," Hill said about the hardest thing changing positions. "Getting over plays, you're not gonna really stop every play. So having a short-term memory and really just putting it behind me and just moving to the next play. I feel like that's the biggest part of being a corner. You're going against some of the best athletes in the world out there. Right now OTAs, that's going to prepare me and training camp in the summer. I feel like that's all going to mesh together well and help me for the season."

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

