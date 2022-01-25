Skip to main content

Podcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals First Look

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Joe Goodberry for our first look at Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. 

Topics include the offensive line, communicating on the road, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Read More

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 461
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals First Look

51 seconds ago
Evan McPherson
News

Bengals Pro Shop Shares Bad News for Fans Looking for Evan McPherson Jerseys

9 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Activate Defensive Tackle Ahead of AFC Title Showdown With Bengals

16 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

17 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

21 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was sacked during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

22 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game

Jan 23, 2022
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

AFC Championship Game Set: Chiefs to Host Bengals in Kansas City

Jan 23, 2022