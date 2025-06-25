Pro Football Focus Ranks Bengals Defensive Line Among NFL's Bottom 10 Entering 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus released its 1-32 NFL defensive line rankings ahead of the 2025 season and Cincinnati checked into the bottom 10 of the list. Zoltán Buday has the Bengals ranked 25th in the league.
A ton is up in the air given the murky statuses of Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart.
"The Bengals generated pressure on only 27.7% of plays without blitzing in 2024, placing them 27th," Buday wrote. "Sam Hubbard‘s retirement did not help the unit—and while there is potential in the Trey Hendrickson–Shemar Stewart edge defender duo, the Bengals are currently in contract disputes with both the veteran and the rookie.
"Veteran interior defender B.J. Hill continues to play at a high level and ranked 24th among interior defenders in PFF overall grade in 2024. However, neither of the other experienced interior defenders on Cincinnati’s roster ranked in the top 100 in 2024."
Youth growth could shoot Cincinnati up these rankings. TJ Slaton should be a nice boost on run defense and Kris Jenkin or Mckinnley Jackson could take a nice leap in Year 2.
Getting both of the disgruntled edge rushers in the fold as soon as possible wouldn't hurt those prospects either.
