Report: Bengals 'Pessimistic' About Tee Higgins' Chances to Play Against Eagles
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Saturday that the Bengals are "pessimistic" about Tee Higgins's chances of playing through a quad injury against the Eagles.
"Per sources, there’s a real chance Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who injured his quad in Friday’s practice, has to miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles," Graziano posted on X. "The Bengals are planning to go right up until game time before deciding, but there’s pessimism about his chances to play."
It would be a massive blow to Cincinnati's offense that's relied on Higgins for 29 catches in five games this season. He missed the opening two contests with a different soft-tissue injury, as those continue to throw speed bumps in his Bengals career.
Cincinnati will reportedly take the decision to play him right up to kickoff.
