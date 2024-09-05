Report: Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Season Opener Against New England
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly tracking towards playing on Sunday against New England. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dropped the news as Cincinnati continues negotiations with Chase's side to get a contract extension done.
The star wide receiver practiced the last todaya and yesterday, with Cincinnati getting one more session in tomorrow.
"Ja'Marr Chase is a professional," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "He has practiced Wednesday. Did practice today on a limited basis, just to make sure to ease him in, but he is in fact expected to play Sunday. As far as the resolution for his contract status, it is just too early to tell. The two sides have been deep in negotiations for about the last month or so, trying to see if, somehow, some way, they can finalize a contract that makes sense for both sides.
"It has been no secret that Jamar Chase wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, which would be getting one penny more than his good friend Justin Jefferson, at $35 million per year. I know the Bengals have made a significant, significant offer. We do not know if it is enough to do the deal. That said, he was not a hold out he was a hold-in, he has been practicing. Almost certainly has to get out there and play. We just don't know whether or not the contract will be done by the time he gets on the field."
Chase worked throwing sessions in with Joe Burrow amidst the contract hold-in, so he could get a full snap allotment on Sunday, or see more limited action with no training camp foundation to work with.
Time will tell as kickoff approaches.
