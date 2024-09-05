All Bengals

Revenge Game: Multiple Bengals Players Will Face Former Team in Sunday's Opener Against Patriots

The Bengals host the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

James Rapien

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) completes a catch in the end zone during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) completes a catch in the end zone during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their first season opener since 2021 when they welcome the Patriots to town on Sunday.

Cincinnati will be relying on two players that suited up for New England last season. Trent Brown will start at right tackle, meanwhile Mike Gesicki is expected to get plenty of snaps at tight end and will line up in the slot.

Throw in the fact that starting center Ted Karras won two Super Bowls with New England, spending five seasons with the Patriots, and it's fair to call Sunday's matchup a revenge game.

Brown spent four seasons with the Patriots and helped them win a Super Bowl in 2018. Things didn't end well in New England, which means he'll probably have a little extra motivation going into this matchup.

The Bengals are 1-4 in season openers under head coach Zac Taylor and 1-3 with Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback. They hope to improve that mark on Sunday.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

