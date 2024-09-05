Revenge Game: Multiple Bengals Players Will Face Former Team in Sunday's Opener Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win their first season opener since 2021 when they welcome the Patriots to town on Sunday.
Cincinnati will be relying on two players that suited up for New England last season. Trent Brown will start at right tackle, meanwhile Mike Gesicki is expected to get plenty of snaps at tight end and will line up in the slot.
Throw in the fact that starting center Ted Karras won two Super Bowls with New England, spending five seasons with the Patriots, and it's fair to call Sunday's matchup a revenge game.
Brown spent four seasons with the Patriots and helped them win a Super Bowl in 2018. Things didn't end well in New England, which means he'll probably have a little extra motivation going into this matchup.
The Bengals are 1-4 in season openers under head coach Zac Taylor and 1-3 with Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback. They hope to improve that mark on Sunday.
