Tee Higgins on Showing up For Full Training Camp Without Contract Extension: 'I Grew Up With Nothing'
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins could've held out and made a big deal about playing on the franchise tag in 2024, but he showed up to Bengals training camp on day one with one goal in mind: Winning a Super Bowl.
The fifth-year veteran dove into his mindset this season with the media on Wednesday.
“I grew up with nothing and at the end of the day, $21 million, that's life changing money. I could live with that for the rest of my life if I wanted to," Higgins said about his reasoning. "Obviously I wanted more and it didn't happen. but I made a decision to sign it and be here with my guys."
Higgins is primed to have a career year if he and the rest of the Bengals offense can stay healthy. It certainly wouldn't hurt his chances of getting a big payday if Cincinnati doesn't double-tag him.
"It's very important," Higgins said about winning a championship. "We've been here the past few years. I feel like I'm the piece of the puzzle that can help us get there and I just want to win one with my guys I came in with and that's what I'm looking forward to doing."
Now, it's all business for the Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker
“I was sick of everybody tweeting me and all the bulls***,” Higgins noted.
