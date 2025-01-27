'That's a Sensitive Subject' - Al Golden Discusses Bengals Slow Starts to Seasons
CINCINNATI — New Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden is eager to help fix Cincinnati's slow starts to seasons, but he isn't revealing any parts of that plan yet.
Golden touched on the topic in his sitdown with Bengals radio play-by-play voice Dan Hoard.
Cincinnati is 7-14-1 in September during the Zac Taylor era.
"That's kind of an in-house thing, like, what do we need to do in-house wise to solve that problem?" Golden said to Hoard. "Because obviously, that's a sensitive subject in terms of we all know that that's something that will be on the docket this offseason in terms of starting faster. But in terms of giving you ideas. I think it's best to keep that in-house and work through Zac on that."
The AFC is running through Kansas City as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are there. You aren't beating that team at Arrowhead Stadium very often, making it massively important to secure the AFC's top seed.
The Bengals aren't capturing that going 1-3 or 2-2 in September every season.
