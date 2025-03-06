All Bengals

The Athletic Names Offensive Lineman Brandon Scherff As Bengals Top Free Agent Fit

Cincinnati already released Alex Cappa ahead of free agency.

Russ Heltman

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and offensive line Brandon Scherff (68) celebrate a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Mike Jones thinks Cincinnati's top fit in free agency starting next week is a new right guard in former Jacksonville talent Brandon Scherff.

"Working out long-term extensions for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are among the Bengals’ top offseason priorities," Jones wrote. "But Cincinnati also must further fortify its offensive line, especially following the cost-cutting release of guard Alex Cappa. A potential target: Scherff, the five-time Pro Bowl selection and fifth pick of the 2015 draft. After leaving Washington, Scherff battled injuries with Jacksonville. But when healthy, he’s a force in the trenches and would make life easier for Joe Burrow."

The 33-year-old just wrapped up his 10th NFL season. He never hit his Washington ceiling in Jacksonville but still played respectable ball over the past three seasons, including a 64.7 PFF grade (74.5 pass-blocking grade) on 1,013 snaps this past season.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

