The Athletic Names Offensive Lineman Brandon Scherff As Bengals Top Free Agent Fit
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Mike Jones thinks Cincinnati's top fit in free agency starting next week is a new right guard in former Jacksonville talent Brandon Scherff.
"Working out long-term extensions for Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are among the Bengals’ top offseason priorities," Jones wrote. "But Cincinnati also must further fortify its offensive line, especially following the cost-cutting release of guard Alex Cappa. A potential target: Scherff, the five-time Pro Bowl selection and fifth pick of the 2015 draft. After leaving Washington, Scherff battled injuries with Jacksonville. But when healthy, he’s a force in the trenches and would make life easier for Joe Burrow."
The 33-year-old just wrapped up his 10th NFL season. He never hit his Washington ceiling in Jacksonville but still played respectable ball over the past three seasons, including a 64.7 PFF grade (74.5 pass-blocking grade) on 1,013 snaps this past season.
