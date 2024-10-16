Trey Hendrickson Touches On Browns' Offensive Strengths With Nick Chubb Slated To Return
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is putting together another stellar season for the Bengals at his frightening edge spot. The veteran's mind is fully focused on a "physical" Browns offense that's returning Nick Chubb this week.
Hendrickson is fifth in the NFL with 5 sacks and t-fifth in QB pressures (26).
"They're very physical," Hendrickson said about Cleveland. "Every time we've played them in the past, You know it's going to be an AFC North gritty football team."
Chubb has 903 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns across 10 games against Cincinnati, but who knows how much of his burst will be back in his first game off of a rough knee injury last year.
"He's a very special back," Hendrickson said about Chubb. "He's been doing it for a long time, successfully at a very high level. Physical runner downhill. One of those things that we have to do is, like I said, stop the run, and however many snaps he has we plan to do that."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Win Over Giants
Cincinnati Bengals' B.J. Hill Makes Emotional, Triumphant Return to MetLife, Helps Defense Snap Dubious Streak
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow's Run and Clutch Plays on Defense Help Bengals Beat Giants 17-7
Watch: Bengals Strike On Opening Drive With Career-Long TD From Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Attending Sunday's Bengals-Ravens Game
Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals' Defense Focused on Fixing Issues Ahead of Crucial AFC North Matchup With Baltimore Ravens
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast