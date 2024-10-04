Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Set to Make Debut Against Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — McKinnley Jackson is set to make his NFL debut.
The rookie defensive tackle spent the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve, but will be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 8. The Bengals took him with the No. 97 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He joins a defensive front that is tasked with slowing down the best rushing offense in the NFL on Sunday. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens have ran for 881 yards (6.4 yards-per-carry) in their first four games.
"It feels like perfect timing," Jackson said. "My body feels good. I just want to go out there and be the best player I can be. "
The Bengals aren't really sure yet what they have in Jackson after he only participated in three padded practices in came and the three practices this week.
"I made sure I was watching the older guys and learned from them while I was out," he said. "Not just in terms of the scheme on defense, but how they went about preparing for games on the road, at home, Monday night games. I'd never been a part of a Monday game before. So all of it is new and I just wanted to make sure I was prepared when I got back."
"I'm locked in," he continued. "But I'm also having fun. I know it's a job, but I've been playing this game since I was a kid. So I've got to keep having fun with it.
