Bengals Elevate Cornerback Jalen Davis Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Ravens

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 2-3 on the season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals Jalen Davis, left, D.J. Turner, and Mike Hilton head to the practice field for an off-season workout Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated veteran cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game with the Ravens.

Mike Hilton (knee) is listed as questionable for the matchup. This is a sign that he won't play in the Bengals' first AFC North game of the season.

Davis is in his fifth season with the Bengals. He has 18 tackles in 50 career games.

