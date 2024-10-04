Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals waived former third round pick Zach Carter on Friday.
The third-year defensive tackle struggled so far this season and the team needed to clear a spot on the roster with Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson ready to play on Sunday against the Ravens.
Carter had nine tackles and half a sack in four games this season. The Bengals picked him with the 95th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Carter appeared in 37 games over the past three seasons, compiling 55 tackles and one sack. The Bengals do have an open spot on the practice squad, so the 25-year-old could remain in the organization if he clears waivers.
