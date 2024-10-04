All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former Third Round Pick, Activate Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson

James Rapien

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals waived former third round pick Zach Carter on Friday.

The third-year defensive tackle struggled so far this season and the team needed to clear a spot on the roster with Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson ready to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Carter had nine tackles and half a sack in four games this season. The Bengals picked him with the 95th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carter appeared in 37 games over the past three seasons, compiling 55 tackles and one sack. The Bengals do have an open spot on the practice squad, so the 25-year-old could remain in the organization if he clears waivers.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

