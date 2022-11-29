Tyler Boyd: Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry Is 'Like Brady-Manning'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got asked about the yearly nature of the Bengals-Chiefs budding rivalry on Monday and compared it to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's longtime clash.

The Bengals play the Chiefs for the third time in 12 months on Sunday, with Joe Burrow 2-0 in those matchups.

"Yeah, based on where I sit," Boyd said. "I think it goes back to that quarterback fight. I kind of look back on it as like a Manning and Brady, you know, because you kind of can't stop them. You know it's gonna come down to whoever excels and takes advantage of the opportunities and drives."

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning battled head-to-head on 17 occasions over the years, with Brady emerging victorious in 11 games. Manning had more passing yards throughout those 17 outings (4,985) with Brady at 4,323. Manning also led in touchdown passes, 35 to 32.

Yet, Brady had the clear upper hand en route to seven career Super Bowl wins.

"I wouldn't compare them," Boyd said about which of the greats Burrow and Mahomes resemble. "I know those are the two guys that you know have records for the fastest two quarterbacks to reach 10,000 yards, so I mean it's kind of hard to stop Burrow, it's kind of hard to stop Mahomes. At the end of the day, I think Burrow two-upped him. So yeah, whichever one you want to pick, whoever got the most wins, and there you go."

If Burrow can keep that perfect record against the Chiefs going on Sunday, it will go a long way toward cementing a playoff spot for Cincinnati.

