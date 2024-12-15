Watch: Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd Reunite on Field Ahead of Bengals-Titans Matchup
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow reunited on the field with former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd before Sunday's action. Boyd spent eight seasons in Cincinnati prior to signing with the Titans entering the 2024 campaign.
Check out Burrow's embrace with his former wide receiver:
