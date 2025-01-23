'We'll Build that Together' - Al Golden Discusses Possible Scheme Changes to Bengals Defense
CINCINNATI — Al Golden is the Bengal's newest coach, and he's ready to tweak the team's scheme in the right ways over the next few months.
He discussed his feelings on the scheme setup with Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson.
"Certain parts will," Golden said to Hobson when asked if the old playbook is getting tossed out. "There are some things I'm really familiar with and there are certain things that we want to go in a different direction.
"At the end of the day, I have to be comfortable with it and the defensive staff has to be comfortable with it. We'll build that together … If there's no reason to change the way the kids can understand it, there's no ego. There's no reason to change it just to change it."
Golden confirmed to Hobson that Cincinnati will keep a 4-2 nickel base defense like it had under Anarumo, but utilize 4-3 looks as well.
Plenty of people inside the building are familiar with Golden, including safeties coach Jordan Kovacs.
He was on staff with Golden during the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons in Cincinnati. The early bird gets the worm, and it's clear Golden is eating well.
"I know the first day at work, I'm probably going to get an email at 5:30 a.m. and it's going to be very detailed about things we need to get rolling," Kovacs said to Hobson. "And he's going to be dead on about them. Very hard worker. Very detailed. What I always appreciated about Al is that he's just a really good teacher. He does a good job keeping the game simple. Good positive energy. I'm excited about that."
Elite coaching could take Cincinnati into that uncharted Super Bowl title territory. Time will tell if Golden fits that mold in his latest coaching stop across a 30-plus-year career. Check out Hobson's full article here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
'Would Be a STEAL for the Bengals' - Is Matt Eberflus an Ideal Target in Cincinnati's Defensive Coordinator Search?
Report: Former Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus 'Involved' in Bengals Defensive Coordinator Search
Bengals Stars Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson Make AP NFL All-Pro Team Following 2024 Season
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast