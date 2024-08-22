Why is Ja'Marr Chase Pushing For Extension With Two Years Left on Contract?
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is "holding-in" with hopes of landing a new contract.
The 24-year-old didn't participate in any of the Bengals' training camp practices, but was in attendance for all but one session.
Chase is entering his fourth season. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in 2025, which means he's under contract for the next two years.
Why is he holding-in with two years left on his contract? Why is he pushing for an extension now?
Related: Ja'Marr Chase Rumored to be Seeking Four-Year, $160 Million Extension
Maybe Chase and his camp watched what happened with Jessie Bates. Maybe they saw the difference between contract talks with Tee Higgins and the way things went with Joe Burrow.
It's reasonable to assume Chase believes he should be high on the Bengals' priority list—much like Burrow was last offseason.
"He's a key player. Next to Joe, he's our next one. And he knows it, we know it," Bengals owner Mike Brown said last month. "We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."
Chase saw Bates play out the final year of his contract and then get tagged. Higgins is going through the same process now.
Chase also saw Burrow a contract plenty of guaranteed money after his third season in the NFL. Clearly, he wants the Burrow treatment. He doesn't want to kick the can down the road.
Sure, Justin Jefferson got paid after his fourth season, but he did get hurt last year. The Vikings paid him anyway.
After seeing how the process went with Bates, Higgins and Burrow—it's easy to see why Chase is pushing for the Burrow treatment.
People will call him selfish. Others will say he only plays for the money. He'll take some criticism from fans—but anyone that's watched him over the past three seasons knows how valuable he is to the team. They need him if they're going to win a Super Bowl.
The Bengals regular season opener is 18 days away. The clock is ticking, but there's still time to get a deal done.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears
Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears
Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats
Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton
NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals
NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season
Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut
Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots
Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals
-----
Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast