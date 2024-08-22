All Bengals

Why is Ja'Marr Chase Pushing For Extension With Two Years Left on Contract?

The 24-year-old didn't participate in training camp.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) takes the field prior to a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) takes the field prior to a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is "holding-in" with hopes of landing a new contract.

The 24-year-old didn't participate in any of the Bengals' training camp practices, but was in attendance for all but one session.

Chase is entering his fourth season. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option in 2025, which means he's under contract for the next two years.

Why is he holding-in with two years left on his contract? Why is he pushing for an extension now?

Maybe Chase and his camp watched what happened with Jessie Bates. Maybe they saw the difference between contract talks with Tee Higgins and the way things went with Joe Burrow.

It's reasonable to assume Chase believes he should be high on the Bengals' priority list—much like Burrow was last offseason.

"He's a key player. Next to Joe, he's our next one. And he knows it, we know it," Bengals owner Mike Brown said last month. "We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."

Chase saw Bates play out the final year of his contract and then get tagged. Higgins is going through the same process now.

Chase also saw Burrow a contract plenty of guaranteed money after his third season in the NFL. Clearly, he wants the Burrow treatment. He doesn't want to kick the can down the road.

Sure, Justin Jefferson got paid after his fourth season, but he did get hurt last year. The Vikings paid him anyway.

After seeing how the process went with Bates, Higgins and Burrow—it's easy to see why Chase is pushing for the Burrow treatment.

People will call him selfish. Others will say he only plays for the money. He'll take some criticism from fans—but anyone that's watched him over the past three seasons knows how valuable he is to the team. They need him if they're going to win a Super Bowl.

The Bengals regular season opener is 18 days away. The clock is ticking, but there's still time to get a deal done.

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

