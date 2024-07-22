Zac Taylor Confirms Joe Burrow's Status For Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a fully ready Joe Burrow rolling out to the practice field this week. Zac Taylor confirmed to local media that Joe Burrow is 100% healthy and ready to roll for 2024 training camp. He is fully cleared for contact and the coach anticipates all of the starters, including Burrow, seeing some sort of action in the preseason.
Duke Tobin also chimed in with his view.
“I’ve seen him throw. I think he’s over it,” Tobin said to the media. “I think his wrist injury is a thing of the past.”
Burrow may still get some rest days here and there over the next couple of months, but his wrist is ready to flick touchdown passes all season. He had surgery in November of last year, as fans hope he can stay fully healthy and lead Cincinnati to a Super Bowl.
