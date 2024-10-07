All Bengals

Bengals Betting Favorites To Beat New York Giants On The Road

Cincinnati's only win this season is away from home.

Russ Heltman

New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Preseason Game Vs Bengals Bengals At Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers expect the Bengals to get their second win on Sunday night. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point betting favorite to beat the New York Giants on the road with a point total set at 48.5 points.

The Giants are coming off of an upset win over the Seahawks and enter the game 3-2 against the spread, while Cincinnati is 2-3 ATS following the 41-38 loss to Baltimore.

The Giants are 1-4 to the over this season, with Sunday's 29-20 result over Seattle their first game to hit the over.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

