Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup

The veteran appeared to suffer a serious knee injury.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a right knee injury and was carted off in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Commanders.

Brown spent a few minutes on the ground, before being helped up by his teammates. Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked.

Brown has been declared out and won't return to the game. Amarius Mims will play right tackle with Brown injured.

Published
James Rapien

