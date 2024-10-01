All Bengals

Odds Check: Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs in Week 5 AFC North Showdown With Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals are 0-2 at Paycor Stadium this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter of a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter of a Week 2 NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs in their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.

Cincinnati returns home after a Week 4 win in Carolina. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 2-2 and have won back-to-back games after starting 0-2.

Baltimore swept Cincinnati last season. The Bengals are 1-3 on the year and could use a big win over a division rival to help propel them forward.

The betting line opened at 1.5, but it went up to Ravens -2.5 following their 35-10 win over Buffalo on Sunday night. The over/under for Sunday's game opened at 48.5, but has moved to 50.5.

