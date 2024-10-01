Odds Check: Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs in Week 5 AFC North Showdown With Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs in their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.
Cincinnati returns home after a Week 4 win in Carolina. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 2-2 and have won back-to-back games after starting 0-2.
Baltimore swept Cincinnati last season. The Bengals are 1-3 on the year and could use a big win over a division rival to help propel them forward.
The betting line opened at 1.5, but it went up to Ravens -2.5 following their 35-10 win over Buffalo on Sunday night. The over/under for Sunday's game opened at 48.5, but has moved to 50.5.
