Amarius Mims Dives Into Play Style, Lack of Playing Time in College
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims is well aware he doesn't have as much experience as most first-round NFL offensive tackles, but he's not worried about the past as he puts a "freak accident" behind him and prepares to excel in the league.
Mims has played just 803 snaps in his career but it was more than enough to wow the league and set him up for a pro career.
"This past season I had a freak accident where it made me miss some games," Mims said. "But other than that, like I said, you know, honestly just cut on the tape. I don't want to argue back and forth with people honestly about starts and snaps how many I got or another person got in front of me. I made the most out of the opportunities."
He also dove into what he does best on the field.
"I can play the run and pass," Mims said. "Nobody plays a perfect game as an offensive lineman, but it's my job to come in and find those weaknesses and turn them into strengths. Me and Coach Pollack going to do a good job together and whatever he needs me to do, I'll do... Honestly, I feel like I play pretty physical. And I play patient."
Mims has to be a little more patient before he can strap the pads back on again.
