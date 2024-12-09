Bengals Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Can Make NFL History on Monday Night Football vs Cowboys
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to make history on Monday night against the Cowboys.
Chase is just one catch away from becoming the first player in NFL history to have at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.
Chase has 24 catches for 425 yards and six touchdowns over the past three games. He has 13 receiving touchdowns with his four more than the next closest player (Terry McClaurin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, 9).
The 24-year-old is also second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,142). He trails Justin Jefferson by 28 yards, but Jefferson has played one more game. Chase (79) trails Brock Bowers (88) by eight receptions in his quest to lead the NFL in receptions.
