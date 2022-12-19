Ja'Marr Chase On Carlton Davis Matchup: 'I Didn't Get No Calls'

The Tampa Bay cornerback held Chase to one of his lowest statistical outputs of the season.

CINCINNATI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis got a lot of praise for his work on Ja'Marr Chase Sunday, but Chase saw it a bit differently in the 34-23 win.

"Anybody all day," Chase said about Davis playing him as well as any Bucs' cover man. "Hell, a whole bunch of holdings, but I didn't get no calls. ... I ain't get enough."

Chase ended up with 7 catches for 60 yards and a score, but it took 13 targets to get there. Davis was the biggest reason why covering him on eight of those throws. According to NextGen Stats, he allowed just 3 catches for 32 yards and nabbed the tipped interception.

Davis forced the most incompletions in a game this season on passes from Joe Burrow to Chase. It was one of just three games since August that Chase hasn't hit 10-plus yards per catch.

The Enquirer's Kareem Elgazzar got a photo of Davis committing an uncalled facemask late in the fourth quarter. That was one of a few instances where Davis got away with excessive contact.

Carlton Davis Gets away With Facemask Penalty On Ja'Marr Chase. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Nah," Chase said to our James Rapien when he asked if Chase would shed light on his conversations with officials about Davis holding him. "Next question, hell nah."

Check out Chase's full comments in the video below.

Next up is New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok