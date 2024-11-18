Los Angeles Chargers Star Pass Rusher Khalil Mack Inactive on Sunday Night Football vs Cincinnati Bengals
INGELWOOD, CALIF. — Chargers star pass rusher Khalil Mack (groin) is officially inactive for Sunday Night Football.
That's a big loss for Los Angeles, especially going up against a pass-first team like the Bengals. Cincinnati is without star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., so both teams have injuries to key players.
The Bengals enter the game with a 4-6 record. They need to win to keep any realistic playoff hopes alive.
