Bengals Make Roster Moves Ahead of 2024 Training Camp

Cincinnati adjusted the status of a few players.

Russ Heltman

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) celebrates his fumble recovery with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey (38) celebrates his fumble recovery with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a few roster moves ahead of training camp this coming week:

  • Placed CB DJ Ivey and DT Devonnsha Maxwell on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list  
  • Placed TE Erick All Jr. on the Active/Non-Football Injury list

All is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his final college season, as he and the rest of the rookies report this weekend.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

