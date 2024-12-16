Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Former Chiefs First Round Pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs are releasing former first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The veteran running back announced the news on Monday afternoon.
The Bengals should claim Edwards-Helaire and add him to a backfield that includes Chase Brown and Khalil Herbert.
The 25-year-old is great friends with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. He was teammates with Orlando Brown Jr. in Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire would be an ideal compliment to Brown in Cincinnati's backfield.
Burrow leaned on him during LSU's National Championship run in 2019 and even though he struggled to live up to expectations after being a first round pick, the Bengals could add him to their offense for free.
Claim Edwards-Helaire and get him in the building. Maybe he helps down the stretch of this season. Maybe he doesn't.
But he'd get a chance to learn the playbook. The Bengals could sign him to a team-friendly contract this offseason and he could compete to part of the team in training camp.
Edwards-Helaire has 1,845 career rushing yards on 441 attempts (4.2 yards-per-carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 89 receptions for 765 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
He's only 25-years-old and signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Chiefs in free agency.
The Bengals are 13th in waiver wire priority. Claiming Edwards-Helaire in hopes of reuniting him with Burrow, Chase and Brown is a no-brainer.
