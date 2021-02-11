Podcast: General Manager James Builds the Bengals
CINCINNATI — James Rapien discusses the Bengals' offseason needs and assumes the general manager role in a simulated offseason. From courting top free agents to keeping familiar faces, he tries to build a winner in free agency, before rounding out the show with a three-round mock draft.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
