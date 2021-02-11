NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: General Manager James Builds the Bengals

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien discusses the Bengals' offseason needs and assumes the general manager role in a simulated offseason. From courting top free agents to keeping familiar faces, he tries to build a winner in free agency, before rounding out the show with a three-round mock draft. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

