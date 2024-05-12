Major Outlet Names Bengals Linebacker as Undrafted Free Agent to Watch
CINCINNATI — PFF dropped their top undrafted free agents to watch on all 32 teams this week and named former Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta as the Bengal to focus on.
"Njongmeta has been a force at linebacker for Wisconsin over the last two years, registering 146 total tackles over 26 games," Thomas Valentine wrote. "He earned a 76.7 grade in 2023 and an excellent 88.5 grade in 2022. Njongmeta could feasibly be a real special teams asset for the Bengals."
Cincinnati has some open snaps available on special teams with Markus Bailey heading west to Arizona. Njongmeta may have a path to an NFL home in the Queen City.
