All Bengals

Six Cut Candidates That the Cincinnati Bengals Could Add to Their Roster

Teams have to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

James Rapien

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the rest of the NFL have to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Players with less than four years of services will be subject to waivers. Waiver claims will be processed on Wednesday at Noon ET.

Here are six cut candidates that the Bengals could potentially add this week:

Eddie Goldman, Jowon Briggs, Tommy Togiai and Dean Lowry

Notice a theme here? Four defensive tackles that could give the Bengals some much needed trench help. Briggs could be cut in Cleveland with it being such a deep room. The same goes for Goldman and Togiai.

Goldman and Lowry wouldn't be subject to waivers because they're both vested veterans. Adding another body in the middle of their defense is high on the Bengals' priority list, even if it isn't someone mentioned.

Samaje Perine

If Perine is cut by the Broncos, then the Bengals will certainly have interest. Brian Callahan's Titans are another possible suitor for the veteran. Perine had 50 receptions for the Broncos last season, is a solid pass blocker and would be an ideal third running back behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss.

Jeff Wilson

Wilson is entering his seventh season and would give the Bengals another proven running back with the ability to catch out of the backfield. He didn't get a ton of work in Miami last year, but he did average 4.6 yards-per-carry and had 14 receptions. Like Perine, Wilson is another veteran they could target if the Dolphins do side to release him.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/GM Report