Six Cut Candidates That the Cincinnati Bengals Could Add to Their Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the rest of the NFL have to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Players with less than four years of services will be subject to waivers. Waiver claims will be processed on Wednesday at Noon ET.
Here are six cut candidates that the Bengals could potentially add this week:
Eddie Goldman, Jowon Briggs, Tommy Togiai and Dean Lowry
Notice a theme here? Four defensive tackles that could give the Bengals some much needed trench help. Briggs could be cut in Cleveland with it being such a deep room. The same goes for Goldman and Togiai.
Goldman and Lowry wouldn't be subject to waivers because they're both vested veterans. Adding another body in the middle of their defense is high on the Bengals' priority list, even if it isn't someone mentioned.
Samaje Perine
If Perine is cut by the Broncos, then the Bengals will certainly have interest. Brian Callahan's Titans are another possible suitor for the veteran. Perine had 50 receptions for the Broncos last season, is a solid pass blocker and would be an ideal third running back behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss.
Jeff Wilson
Wilson is entering his seventh season and would give the Bengals another proven running back with the ability to catch out of the backfield. He didn't get a ton of work in Miami last year, but he did average 4.6 yards-per-carry and had 14 receptions. Like Perine, Wilson is another veteran they could target if the Dolphins do side to release him.
