Will Cincinnati Bengals Add Recently Released Veteran Nose Tackle?

James Rapien

Nov 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) following a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could use more beef on their defensive line. Rookie McKinnley Jackson is dealing with a knee injury and even thought he's progressing, it would be nice to have a proven veteran nose tackle on the roster.

That's why veteran defensive tackle Mike Purcell could make a ton of sense for Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old appeared in 16 games and made 10 starts for the Broncos last season. He was released by the Patriots on Wednesday after signing with New England on Aug. 1.

Purcell would be the oldest player on the Bengals' roster, but he's been durable. He's appeared in at least 13 games in each of the last three seasons, finishing with 103 tackles and five quarterback hits.

It's reasonable to think Purcell can give the Bengals' defensive front a boost. He needs to be better than Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis and Travis Bell. It could also be good to have another veteran around to help Jackson's development.

Purcell could also give the Bengals some intel on their Week 1 opponent since he spent the past three weeks in Patriots camp.

