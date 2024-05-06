Joe Burrow Returns to Practice: An Update on His Recovery and What's Next for the Bengals Star
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back.
The Bengals' star quarterback participated in practice on Monday for the first time since suffering a season-ending wrist injury in November. The team posted video of him warming up.
Burrow has been throwing since March, sources say. Over the past few weeks he's started to work on his deep ball.
That lines up with what wide receiver Andrei Iosivas said after Monday's session.
"He was pushing it on the deeper throws down the field," Iosivas told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He was slinging it and really putting some heat on those [passes]."
Burrow's injury was a tricky one. It wasn't a broken bone. It was a serious wrist injury that required surgery and needed significant time to heal.
The Bengals star quarterback appears to be exactly where he hoped to be at this point in his recovery.
Burrow and the Bengals will practice again on Tuesday morning.
