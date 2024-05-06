All Bengals

Look: Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Throwing at Practice for First Time Since Surgery

He's Back.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw during a training camp practice at
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to throw during a training camp practice at / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back. The star quarterback was at practice on Monday.

The 27-year-old participated in the workout and the Bengals shared video of him throwing at team facilities for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in November.

Check out video of Burrow throwing and arriving to the Bengals' indoor practice field below:

Published
James Rapien

