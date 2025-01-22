All Bengals

Look: Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Commends Bills Fans For Fundraiser tied to Mark Andrews' Foundation

The topic is important to Brown.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengal star Orlando Brown Jr. loves what he's seeing out of the Buffalo Bills fanbase. That group has rallied around donating to Mark Andrews' foundation, Breakthrough T1D, which works toward curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end had received death threats and other terrible messages following his rough outing in the Divisional Round loss to Baltimore on Sunday and Bills fans decided to channel that energy into a good pathway.

The Brown family has a history of fighting diabetes and the movement hits close to home for Orlando after his father passed away from diabetic ketoacidosis

Andrews and Brown were college teammates at Oklahoma—with both getting drafted in 20218.

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.