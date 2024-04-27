All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Bolster O-Line, Draft Miami Center Matt Lee

The Bengals added 10 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami-Fl offensive lineman Matt Lee (OL43) during the 2024 NFL
Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami-Fl offensive lineman Matt Lee (OL43) during the 2024 NFL / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Miami center Matt Lee in the seventh round (237th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lee joins Amarius Mims as the two offensive linemen the Bengals added in the draft. He'll compete with Trey Hill in the center room and could get reps at guard.

Lee made 48 college starts and transferred from UCF to Miami prior to the 2023 season. Evaluators believe he's an athletic, quality pass protector.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  