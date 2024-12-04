All Bengals

Are Bengals Shutting Down Two Key Starters Ahead of Monday Night Football vs Cowboys?

James Rapien

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Are the Bengals shutting down Logan Wilson? What about Orlando Brown Jr.?

Things would certainly appear to be trending that way. Now, nothing is official, but the Bengals promoted linebacker Shaka Heyward and offensive tackle Andrew Stueber from the practice squad this week.

Adding a linebacker and an offensive tackle to the 53-man roster when your star linebacker and star left tackle are both nursing knee injuries isn't just a coincidence.

It sounds like both Wilson and Brown are nursing significant injuries. Brown tried to play through the pain against the Steelers in Week 13, but didn't look like his normal self. He hadn't finished a game in nearly six weeks prior to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Wilson was listed as questionable going into Week 13, but the injury appears to be significant.

There's no reason why the Bengals should push either guy. They're 4-8 and both Wilson and Brown are a big part of their future.

We'll hear from Zac Taylor on Thursday, but actions speak volumes and it sounds like the Bengals are preparing to be without Wilson and Brown.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

