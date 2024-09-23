All Bengals

Baltimore Ravens Adding Pass Rush Help Ahead of AFC North Showdown With Cincinnati Bengals

Some pass rush help for the Bengals' division rival.

James Rapien

Sep 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) after dropping the Green Bay Packers ballcarrier for a loss in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Ravens are signing veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ngakoue has 69 career sacks and was considered the top free agent pass rusher on the market.

The Bengals play the Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore beat Dallas this week to improve to 1-2 on the season. Cincinnati hopes to do the same on Monday night against Washington.

The Bengals host the Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore will certainly have the veteran up to speed ahead of that matchup on Oct. 6.

James Rapien

