Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made the playoffs from an 0-2 record hole before, but the numbers are deafening in how difficult it's going to be. Since the schedule expanded to 17 games ahead of the 2021 season, only three of the 21 teams to start 0-2 have made the playoffs (just four finished with nine wins or more).
Cincinnati was one of them in 2022, as they won the AFC North behind an eight-game winning streak to end that season. It's likely gonna take a similar type of run at some point this season to overcome two AFC losses in the first two weeks.
The Bengals lost an NFC game to fall to 0-2 two years ago and are now in a deeper hole amidst the conference standings this time around. They have a clear path to a 2-2 record with Washington and Carolina up next, but New England was supposed to be a win as well. They will have to start stacking AFC wins at some point.
The more things change, the more they stay the same in Cincinnati with another Bengals team feeling major pressure in mid-September.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster
Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year
Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14
Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast