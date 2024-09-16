All Bengals

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Only three teams have climbed out of this hole.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made the playoffs from an 0-2 record hole before, but the numbers are deafening in how difficult it's going to be. Since the schedule expanded to 17 games ahead of the 2021 season, only three of the 21 teams to start 0-2 have made the playoffs (just four finished with nine wins or more).

Cincinnati was one of them in 2022, as they won the AFC North behind an eight-game winning streak to end that season. It's likely gonna take a similar type of run at some point this season to overcome two AFC losses in the first two weeks.

The Bengals lost an NFC game to fall to 0-2 two years ago and are now in a deeper hole amidst the conference standings this time around. They have a clear path to a 2-2 record with Washington and Carolina up next, but New England was supposed to be a win as well. They will have to start stacking AFC wins at some point.

The more things change, the more they stay the same in Cincinnati with another Bengals team feeling major pressure in mid-September.

