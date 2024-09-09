Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday and reviewed some of the biggest problems he saw on game tape following the Bengals' 16-10 upset loss to New England this past Sunday.
The Bengals missed a whopping 13 tackles and coughed up the turnover battle 2-0, while also amassing just 224 total yards. It was a tough luck day mixed with bad play that included two lost fumbles after losing just two all of last season.
"We allowed them to dictate the game," Taylor said about the tough start. "We got down 10-0 and 13-0 at halftime it was very clear it's gonna be a limited possession game. And so then they get to dictate the flow. They get to play coverage. They have a two score lead. And so you have to do a better job earlier in the game, really, the first three possessions, gaining control. And so then you can dictate how the game's gonna be played. And so it's as simple as that, we didn't give ourselves those opportunities early in the game, in any phase, and and so then you get the second half, and turns into a game you didn't want to play."
Cincinnati has to flush that outing quickly and get ready to pull off an upset of their own this Sunday in Kansas City.
"The start, we're all accountable for that. I go to bed feeling awful," Taylor said about a third-straight 0-1 start to a season. "Joe (Burrow) goes to bed feeling awful. There's plenty of other players that feel awful about the little things that they could have controlled that would have been better earlier in the game.
"So it's not something we predicted would happen. We thought we'd be off to a tremendous start, 21-0. It's how confident you feel going into the game, and when it doesn't go that way, there's no one that feels worse about it than the men walking off that field. And so again, you're sick your stomach, you don't sleep, you're miserable all night. And now, as this day goes and you start getting ramped up for Kansas City, the excitement starts to build to get a new opportunity and put our best foot forward and put that one behind us."
