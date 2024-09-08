Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connected a bit on Sunday but it was nowhere near enough to help Cincinnati come back to beat New England amidst another flat offensive start to a Bengals season.
Both didn't have much of an explanation for the issues before seeing the game tape, but Burrow noted it wasn't because Chase missed most of the practices before Week 1.
"No, I wouldn't say that's accurate," Burrow said about Chase's missed time causing problems. All the reasoning behind the issues got left to "check the tape" first answers from Burrow.
"They were doing a good job keeping everything in front like I said," Burrow noted about the defense. "Just taking what the defense gives me but like I said, we'll watch the tape." He went 21-29 passing for just 164 yards passing with 62 yards to Chase on 6 catches. New England stifled any chances at a downfield passing game with Chase noting he had food poisoning this weekend.
"It's obvious," Chase said about the team's problems. "Just turnovers and we gotta get first downs and move the ball."
Easier said than done as Cincinnati just can't seem to find the right formula for Week 1 success. No Tee Higgins is a reason for the loss, but it can't be an excuse as Cincinnati still entered a massive betting favorite.
All in all, they have to flush the outing and get ready for the 1-0 reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
"It's part of football," Chase noted to the media. "Just gotta move on from this week and prepare for Week 2."
