Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 0-2 for the fifth time in the past six seasons following a nail-biting 26-25 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Head coach Zac Taylor gave his thoughts on the pass interference call to set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal, plus, how Cincinnati can respond to a familiar schedule spot.
"I thought they called a very fair game, and they saw that as a penalty, so they called the penalty, and our defense still did a great job not giving many yards after that," Taylor said about the fourth down PI call on Daijahn Anthony. "So I was proud of the way that they kept battling because that's an emotional kick right there on fourth and long, and they came out and they got three really good stops and then they got a good kicker and he made it so that's really just what the game comes down to."
Cincinnati led for good chunks of the contest, but couldn't make enough plays to seal the deal in a series that's had every game decided by three points or less in the past three years.
They'll have to flush the loss with a Monday night game coming up against Washington.
"We've been here before, unfortunately, and so we know what this feels like. We know it's a long season. We know we can get ourselves out of it, stick together, get our emotions in check with an extra day this week," Taylor said about the 0-2 start. "Come back ready to play a great game in front of our crowd. I expect to be a great crowd."
