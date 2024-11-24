Baltimore Ravens Expected to Pursue Former Giants QB Daniel Jones
CINCINNATI — The Ravens are one of multiple teams expected to pursue former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in free agency according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Jones was released earlier this week and will clear waivers on Monday. Baltimore isn't alone in their pursuit.
Schultz is reporting that the Vikings, Lions, 49ers and Dolphins are also expected to pursue Jones.
The Bengals are battling the Dolphins for a Wild Card spot in the AFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Ravens are hoping to win back-to-back AFC North Championships, but could use a quality backup quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.
