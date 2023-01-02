Bengals Control AFC North Destiny, Will Clinch Second-Straight Division Crown With Win Over Bills

CINCINNATI — The Steelers upset the Ravens 16-13 on Sunday night, which means the Bengals have to win one of their next two games to clinch win their second-straight AFC North title.

Cincinnati has won seven-straight games. They host Buffalo on Monday night at Paycor Stadium. A win over the Bills would make them AFC North champions. They have never won back-to-back AFC North titles.

It would also keep them alive in the race for the AFC's top seed.

The Ravens beat the Bengals 19-17 in Week 5 in Baltimore. Since then, Cincinnati has won nine of their last 10 games. They have a 1.5 game lead over the Ravens going into Monday night’s game against the Bills.

If the Bengals lose to Buffalo, they can still win the AFC North with a win over the Ravens in Week 18.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

