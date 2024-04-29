Lou Anarumo Dives Into Expectations For Kris Jenkins Along Bengals' Front: 'See Him as a Three-Down Player'
CINCINNATI — One could argue no Bengals 2024 draft pick is more crucial this coming season than second-round selection Kris Jenkins. The former Michigan defensive tackle needs to help fill a big position in run defense with DJ Reader gone.
Lou Anarumo likes what he brings after a stellar 2023 (82.7 PFF grade in 2023, 82.3 run defense).
“I just like everything about his game," Anarumo said over the weekend. "He’s a tough, tough run defender. He’s got great football instincts. As Zac already mentioned, he brings leadership. He’s been a captain, I think second-team All-American, just a tough guy overall and plays the game the right way... We see him as a three-down player. He’s already shown that in college at a high level. Right now, he’ll be slotted in to rotate in with the other guys, and we’re very excited to have him.”
Jenkins played 418 snaps on defense last season for Michigan as they won the national championship.
Cincinnati has to improve its run defense to get where it wants to go in 2023 (26th in 2023 yards per game allowed).
“That’s a position that where he’s coming from he’s facing a lot of double teams inside. I think he’s got a little bit of ways to go in that part of his game, which we can help him with," Anarumo said about his pass-rushing skill. "But he’s really demonstrated that he has been a stout guy in the run game so far, and we can kind of build on his game from there.”
