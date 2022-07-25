Skip to main content

Report: Bengals to Workout USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom

Cincinnati could bolster its' pass rush ahead of training camp.

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just a few days away, but that isn't stopping them from potentially adding another edge rusher. 

Cincinnati will work out reigning USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom on Monday according to Dov Kleiman

Odom, 27, finished with 12.5 sacks for the Houston Gamblers. He also had four blocked kicks, six forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss. 

He's spent time with the Falcons, Packers, Dolphins and Commanders. He had two sacks in four games with Washington in 2019. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0046
