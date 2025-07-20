Bengals Signing Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star With Training Camp Looming
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats star quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming home.
Ridder has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Ridder, a former third round pick, has started 18 career games. He gives the Bengals an experienced backup behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.
Fun Fact
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recruited Ridder to the University of Cincinnati when he was the Bearcats offensive coordinator. Taylor was the one that offered Ridder a scholarship.
He went on to lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff and became one of the most successful quarterbacks in Cincinnati's history.
Now Ridder and Taylor reunite with Bengals training camp set to start on Wednesday, July 23. Look for the former Bearcats star to compete with Logan Woodside to be the third quarterback on the team.
NFL Draft
The Falcons selected Ridder in the third round (74th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Atlanta.
The Falcons traded Ridder to the Cardinals after signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ridder was cut in training camp, before ultimately joining the Raiders. He appeared in six games, making one start for Las Vegas last season. Ridder played against the Bengals in Week 9, completing 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals won the game 41-24.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer
Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking
Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout
Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week
NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation
The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career
ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason
Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators
Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast