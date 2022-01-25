Skip to main content

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Cincinnati is one win away from the Super Bowl.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys and white pants with black stripes and black socks in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. 

Cincinnati is 3-1 in that combo this season, which includes their divisional round win over Tennessee.

The Bengals are hoping to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. The Chiefs are favored by 7.5 according to the SI Sportsbook.

Check out Saturday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
